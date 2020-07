Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners have voted unanimously to make not wearing a facial covering in public places punishable by a fine.

Effective immediately, people caught without a mask will have to pay a $100 fine.

I applaud @MiamiDadeBCC's unanimous decision to make the violation of our masks order a civil infraction. This allows code enforcement officers to issue citations to those who don't comply with the emergency order in @MiamiDadeCounty, helping police with this task. (1/2) — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 16, 2020

Masks are mandatory in all public places, both indoors and outdoors, in Miami-Dade County.

