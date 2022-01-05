MIAMI (WSVN) - The Norwegian Pearl cruise ship will be arriving at PortMiami after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Full vaccinated passengers and crew members were said to be on board the ship that left the port Monday.

The voyage was set up as an 11-day trip, but the ship will be returning to port early after COVID-19 cases were reported among the crew.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line released a statement reading in part, “The ship, which was scheduled to sail a Panama Canal itinerary roundtrip from Miami from Jan. 3, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2022, will now be returning to Miami to conclude her voyage on Jan. 6, 2022. As always, the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our highest priority.”

According to published reports, NCL has also canceled the Getaway voyage that was set to take place on Wednesday.

