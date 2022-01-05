MIAMI (WSVN) - The Norwegian Pearl cruise ship will be arriving at PortMiami after multiple crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

7SkyForce hovered over the cruise ship, Wednesday afternoon.

Full vaccinated passengers and crew members were said to be on board the ship that left the port Monday.

The voyage was set up as an 11-day trip, but the ship returned to port early after COVID-19 cases were reported.

The ship is set to dock on Thursday.

According to published reports, Norwegian Cruise Line has also canceled the Getaway voyage that was set to take place on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.