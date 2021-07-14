(WSVN) - Norwegian Cruise Line is suing the State of Florida over its vaccine policy.

In the suit filed on Tuesday, the company said they are being forced to choose between passenger safety or breaking the law.

New state law says businesses can’t require proof of vaccination, but Norwegian’s CEO said they won’t sail unless everyone on board is vaccinated and that they would skip cruises to Florida if they have to.

The governor’s office said Norwegian’s lawsuit is meritless and the cruise line will face hefty fines for going against state law.

