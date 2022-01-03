NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade will reopen on Monday after being closed for cleaning.

The store on Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue has been closed since Saturday afternoon as crews sanitized the building and employees restocked the shelves.

Walmart said it’s part of the company’s initiative to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.