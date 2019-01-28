Northwest 79th Street drawbridge closed due to malfunction

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami is out-of-service due to a malfunction.

The west drawbridge on Northwest 79th Street Causeway has been seen stuck in the upright position, causing heavy delays, Monday afternoon.

North Bay Village Police said they do not know when the bridge will be fixed.

Please seek alternative routes.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: The 79 Street bridge on the Miami side is currently stuck in the upright position. Please use the MacArthur or Julia Tuttle Cswy to Miami Beach. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 28, 2019

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.