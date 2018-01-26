Northeast Miami-Dade community targeted 14 times by burglars

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are fearful after their gated community in Northeast Miami-Dade experienced 14 burglaries within a few months.

Miami-Dade Police have been monitoring Aventura Isles off Ives Dairy Road and Northeast Third Court. Officers sent out flyers, Thursday, asking the public help identify a group of thieves seen on surveillance breaking into homes.

“I’m kind of shocked that there are burglaries in a gated community. I did not know that,” said resident Donna Davidson. “I had just moved in here probably about a month or so ago, and I thought that I took a look at all of that. I didn’t see any information online when I purchased my home.”

One thief was captured on surveillance jumping over a fence and another was seen running down a street. In once case, the thieves got away with a 2014 Porsche valued at more than $86,000.

“So the key was actually hidden inside a desk, and I guess they found it while they were searching inside the house,” said the victim’s nephew, Tibaud Jeanelie.

The victim used the house in Aventura Isles as a vacation home. “It is very dangerous, especially if one of our family members were to have been in the house at that time,” said Jeanelie.

Some residents are concerned after viewing the acts caught on surveillance.

“I’m a mom with a little one. I’m a little concerned,” said Davidson.

“I’m really concerned about it, actually,” said another resident.

Jeanelie’s family was left frustrated by the car theft. “It’s just crazy. We don’t really know what to think about all of this anymore,” he said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.