Northeast High School students awarded US patent for ‘Mosquito Agitator’ invention

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school took a bite out of a pesky problem, and they received a distinction worth celebrating.

A group of students at Northeast High School in Oakland Park celebrated after their invention was awarded a U.S. patent.

“They’ve taken a problem, a real problem, here in South Florida and found a real-world solution to it,” said school board member Sarah Leonardi.

“This invention was inspired by the Zika outbreak in Miami in 2017,” one teacher said.

The students came up with the Mosquito Agitator which is to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in standing water.

“The basics of it is that it vibrates the top layer of the water so mosquitoes can’t breed anymore,” one student said.

The concept was the brainchild of the school’s 2018 Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam led by teacher Clara Mabour.

Mabour, a one-time student of the very same school, was part of the school’s first inventor team.

“It has been the highlight of my life to be able to work with my students and get this project done and inspire young people to get into invention and solving real world problems,” she said.

Mabour said they are trying to make the price affordable so that people, particularly those overseas who really need it, can afford it.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.