Northbound Turnpike in Tamarac shut down after worker struck by vehicle

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A construction worker has been reportedly struck by a vehicle on the Turnpike in Tamarac, Wednesday afternoon, closing the northbound lanes.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike along Commercial Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m.

First responders airlifted the construction worker to the hospital.

All northbound lanes are currently closed. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic.

