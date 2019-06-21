Northbound lanes blocked after rollover crash on Sawgrass Expressway near Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway just south of Atlantic Boulevard in Coral Springs are blocked off due to a rollover crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene just after 2 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple fire rescue units could be seen surrounding a black vehicle in the northbound lanes of the highway.

A dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage could also be seen nearby.

Traffic is being directed to pass the scene on the left shoulder.

It remains unclear what injuries the drivers sustained in the crash.

The southbound lanes were closed while fire rescue crews landed a helicopter to airlift the victims. They have since reopened, but traffic could be seen moving slowly through the area.

They were taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes because of heavy delays.

