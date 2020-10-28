Northbound I-95 to close at I-395 overnight Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Interstate 395 will close overnight on Thursday while crews repair an overhead electronic message board.

Motorists can expect the closure of the interstate to begin at 1 a.m., and it is expected to last until 5 a.m.

The northbound I-95 ramps to westbound State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway and eastbound I-395 will remain open between those hours, officials said.

For more information on the detours drivers may take, check out the Florida Department of Transportation’s release below.

