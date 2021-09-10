MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down due to a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on I-95, just north of the 836 Expressway, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a box truck and heavily damaged car could be seen in the middle of the expressway.

The sedan’s windshield has been covered with a yellow tarp.

Drivers on the southbound lanes of I-95 are dealing with traffic delays as well.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

