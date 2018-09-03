Northbound I-95 reopens beyond I-195 after fatal crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash that closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 has killed one person.

Officials temporarily closed I-95 heading north, just beyond Exit 4B for eastbound Interstate 195 due to a crash Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was heading down I-95, approaching Northwest 62nd Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the center median concrete wall.

The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another crash involving a tanker truck also took place heading north on I-95 at Northwest 79th Street. The express lanes and several general lanes were blocked and have since reopened.

It is unknown if weather was a contributing factor in either crash.

