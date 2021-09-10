MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a fatal crash on Interstate 95, which caused the northbound lanes to be shut down for over five hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on the interstate, just north of the Dolphin Expressway, at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a box truck and a heavily damaged car could be seen in the middle of the expressway.

The sedan’s windshield was covered with a yellow tarp. The driver of the sedan died on the scene.

The truck driver was standing outside his vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Drivers on the southbound lanes of I-95 dealt with traffic delays, as well.

The highway has since reopened, according to FHP.

