Northbound I-95 in Miami reopens after dump truck rollover crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rolled over dump truck on Interstate 95 has brought heavy traffic delays in Miami.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the dump truck rolled over on the northbound lanes of I-95 at 62nd Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where all general purpose lanes were blocked from around 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday.

As of 1 p.m., only one northbound express lane and regular lane remains shut down.

The heavy police presence has also left the scene.

