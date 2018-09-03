Northbound I-95 closed beyond I-195 east due to crash, 1 dead

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash that closed a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 has killed one person.

Officials closed I-95 heading north, just beyond Exit 4B for eastbound Interstate 195 due to a crash Monday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was heading down I-95, approaching Northwest 62nd Street, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the center median concrete wall.

The driver was eject from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if weather was a contributing factor.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

