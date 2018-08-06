Northbound I-75 shut down near SR 826 after tractor trailer hits bridge

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75, near State Road 826, have been shut down after a tractor trailer crashed into a bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer struck the bridge at at I-75 northbound near Miami Gardens Drive.

There is some damage to the infrastructure underneath the overpass.

As a precaution the FLorida Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge to ensure its safety.

NO injuries have been reported.

According to officials, I-75 has been shutdown all the way to the on ramp at SR 826 between Northwest 138th Street.

It is recommended that drivers avoid the area.

