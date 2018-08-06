Northbound I-75 reopens near Miami Gardens Drive after truck hits bridge

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75, near State Road 826, have reopened after being shut down after a tractor trailer crashed into a bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer struck the bridge at I-75 northbound, near Miami Gardens Drive, and kept going, at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

Police were able to catch up with the driver and arrest him.

As a precaution, the Florida Department of Transportation inspected the the bridge to ensure its safety, and I-75 was shut down all the way to the on ramp at SR 826, between Northwest 138th Street.

However, the highway reopened just after 3 p.m., and traffic has begun to go back to normal.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

