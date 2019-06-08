North Miami voting rights hearing highlights challenges at polls

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida voters concerned about the upcoming elections came together to take part in a voting rights hearing in North Miami.

The event was held in the Desiline Victor Voting Wing of the North Miami Public Library, Saturday afternoon.

Participants got the opportunity to share their stories when it came to voting obstacles in the past elections.

“This hearing today is aimed at really hearing their stories so that they know, if they have a driver’s license, they’re registered to vote, they can vote, and that they should not let anyone prevent them from voting” said Marleine Bastien, executive director of the Family Action Network Movement.

The hearing was one in a series of statewide meetings aiming to highlight challenges and unfair practices faced by voters during the 2016 and 2018 elections.

