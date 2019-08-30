North Miami residents fill up their tanks to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in North Miami had an early morning on Friday to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as long lines could be seen at multiple gas stations.

Some woke up extra early to beat the crowd.

“I set my alarm, I got up and came by and there was no hassle,” said resident Ramon Rodriguez. “It’s totally empty.”

By 6 a.m., the empty stations were filled with cars as residents waited patiently to stock up on gas.

Some weren’t as lucky on Thursday night, as multiple stations ran out of gas and drivers pulled up to the pump, only to see a bag over the nozzle.

“I’m thinking damn, we’re running out of gas,” said resident Juan Lopez. “I don’t have gas to get to work, that’s first responders not being able to get to where they need to go.”

The same lines could be seen at a Costco in Davie.

“I want to fill up my tank so that when it’s time to go, I’ll go,” a driver said.

As the frustration continues to build up before the storm, drivers said it’s just better to be prepared as early as possible.

“We need gas because without gas we can’t run generators, we can’t run our cars,” said Lopez.

The lines for gas are expected the grow throughout the day.

