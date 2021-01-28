North Miami residents express concern over numerous crocodile sightings

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are expressing their concerns after crocodiles were captured in photos and on video in their North Miami neighborhood.

Those living in the Coral Towers Condominium, along the 1500 block of Northeast 127th Street, said they have seen the crocodile multiple times.

“I actually look down from my apartment, and I saw the mouth open in the water,” neighbor Kristen Rodonis said. “I said, ‘There’s no way. I’m hallucinating.'”

Rodonis said her encounter was from two weeks ago, but Thursday morning, neighbors yelled at her to get back from the canal because they saw the reptile again.

“Laying right there,” neighbor Carlos Figueroa said to 7News cameras. “To me, about my estimate, it’s close to 6 feet. I have seen this particular one about three times already, but I’ve also seen a smaller one. There’s plenty of kids here.”

Figueroa added that he has seen the reptiles in the water or sunning on a concrete slab behind the building.

Photos and video were shared by neighbors, who said they have seen at least a half dozen in the water or on land. Wildlife experts have identified them as crocodiles.

Rodonis said she holds her daughter Savannah tight, but she is worried about her 12-year-old son when he takes out the trash.

“Yeah, it’s kinda scary,” Rodonis said. “Actually, it’s a lot scary.”

Despite calls to the city and state wildlife officials, neighbors said they cannot get someone to help out with the crocodiles.

“I’d like something to be done about it,” Rodonis said. “I mean, I know they’ve called plenty of times, and no one’s come out. I think it’s a very serious matter.”

“It might be their natural habitat,” Figueroa said. “We built on it, so we got to take care of them. These animals can’t be around here.”

7News reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and they asked to send photos and videos of the reptiles. 7News complied, and we expect to hear back shortly.

