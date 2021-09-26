NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A parking garage in North Miami has been closed after it was deemed unsafe.

Building inspectors found visible cracks and other structural issues at the parking garage located near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 126th Street, Friday.

7news cameras showed a notice posted outside the structure.

Access to the garage has been blocked off until further notice.

