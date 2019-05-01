North Miami kicks off Haitian Heritage Month with festivities

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami celebrated the start of Haitian Heritage Month with music, art and performances.

The city kicked off the month at the MOCA Plaza, Wednesday.

North Miami Mayor Dr. Smith Joseph said May is an important time to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Haitian diaspora.

“This is the opportunity for people to discover all the good things that come from Haiti, that are produced in Haiti and all the efforts we are making also to celebrate and honor the heroes of the past and the legacy that we are trying to preserve,” Joseph said.

The festivities included a mini-market of food grown in Haiti, music, art and performances.

