North Miami house fire displaces at least 6 people

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire inside a North Miami home on Tuesday morning displaced several residents.

At around 3:40 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to a house fire near Northwest Second Avenue and 128th Street.

One of the women who live in the home said eight people live inside the house. The woman said two were at work during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the woman said she was cooking breakfast for her husband. When she finished cooking and went to lay down, she woke up to smoke and rushed everybody outside the house.

Marie Dupre, who lives in the home, said she was alerted to the fire by someone in the home.

“I was sleeping,” said Marie Dupre, who lives in the home. “She called me, ‘Mommy! Mommy! Come, come, come! Fire, fire! Come!’ I don’t know exactl, but my nephew took my daughter and then I took my mom. I opened the out door and then open the gate and go out through there.”

Dupre said her children are 10 and 5 years old. Her mother is in her 80s.

So far, no injuries have been reported by fire rescue and everybody inside at the time of the fire have made it out safely.

The family said they understand their pets made it out safely, as well.

