North Miami hosts 44th Thanksgiving Day parade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The community of North Miami came together on Thanksgiving for a day of celebration and giving thanks.

Officials kicked off the 44th annual Winternational Thanksgiving Day Parade along Northeast 125th Street, Thursday morning.

The year’s theme was “NoMi Winter Wonderland.” Dozens enjoyed live music, marching bands and colorful floats put on full display.

Former Miami Dolphins player Terry Kirby was in attendance as the parade’s grand marshal.

