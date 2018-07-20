North Miami homeowner speaks out about home invasion; 1 in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner said he turned the tables on the man who broke into his home after he caught the intruder inside his property.

North Miami Police officers responded to the home near Northeast 129th Street and Fourth Avenue, just before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Homeowner Alex Quiros said he was alerted by neighbors of an intruder and rushed home.

“I beat the dog [expletive] out of him,” he said.

Quiros said he roughed up the perpetrator.

“I just grabbed him by the hair and went to work on him,” Quiros said.

He said he had help from his roommate, who assisted in subduing the suspect.

“It takes a lot of guts to go in somebody’s house,” Quiros said, “You don’t know what you’re gonna encounter.”

According to police, the intruder had to be treated by medics before he was taken into custody.

The intruder was seen with a bandage around his head as he was hauled off by authorities.

“I brought the pain to the man,” Quiros said.

Neighbors in the area expressed they were delighted to see the ordeal end the way it did.

“You see something, say something, I think that’s the overarching theme,” said Andrew Wilson. “It’s nice to see that this community’s neighborhood is acting upon that.”

Crime scene investigators were on the scene taking photos of what appeared to be blood near the property’s side door.

North Miami Police officials said at the scene that this was a home invasion. They said they have one man in custody, but have not yet confirmed whether he had been booked and charged.

