North Miami-Dade shooting suspect turns himself in to police

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting another in the chest has turned himself in to police.

Police said 18-year-old Willie Payne was seen on video getting into a fight at an apartment complex, located at 4730 N.W. 23 Court on Sept. 1.

Payne is accused of shooting another man in the chest during that confrontation.

The victim was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

