North Miami Beach rabies alert issued after cat tests positive

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida health officials issued a rabies alert in the North Miami Beach area for 60 days after a cat tested positive for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County received confirmation of an unvaccinated pet cat that tested positive for rabies. Officials said the cat had to be euthanized while in quarantine.

Four human exposures were reported in the area. Health officials advised them to receive rabies post exposure prophylaxis. The rabies alert will go on until Nov. 24.

This is the seventh confirmed rabid animal identified in Miami-Dade so far this year. An ongoing rabies alert is in effect for the Kendall area after several raccoons tested positive for rabies.

The rabies alert is in effect for:

Northeast 163rd Street, to the North

Northeast 151 Street, to the South

Biscayne Boulevard, to the East

Northeast 14th Avenue, to the West

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

If you believe your pet has been bitten by a wild animal, health officials advise you seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

State health officials listed the following safety precautions area residents should observe:

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter

Do not leave food sources out for wildlife such as pet food or unsecured garbage

Avoid contact with stray and feral animals

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas

For further information, click here. You may also call the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County at 305-324-2400 or Animal Services at 311.

For a list of wildlife trappers, click here.

