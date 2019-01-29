North Miami Beach Police urge community to be vigilant after suspicious person reported

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are warning a North Miami Beach community after a child reported a suspicious person.

North Miami Beach Police said a girl was walking to school along Northeast 161st Street and 18th Place when she was approached by a driver who tried to lure her into his vehicle, Monday morning.

The driver then fled eastbound on Northeast 161st Street.

If you have any information on this suspicious person, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

