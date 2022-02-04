NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

The search is on for 16-year-old Brooklyn Aylor.

She was last seen in the Eastern Shores area of North Miami Beach, Wednesday night.

She stands five foot, two inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and wears braces.

If you have any information on Aylor’s whereabouts, call police.

