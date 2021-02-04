North Miami Beach Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in North Miami Beach are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The search is on for Sofia Montoya, Thursday.

We are asking the community for assistance in locating Sofia. Anyone with information is asked to call 305-949-5500, dial #2 pic.twitter.com/yvFayqLqks — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 4, 2021

Police said Montoya was last seen Tuesday morning. She is known to frequent the City of Miami and Miami Beach to visit friends.

Montoya was last seen wearing a turquoise sweatshirt and khaki pants. She was last seen heading west on Northeast 164th Street.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the North Miami Beach Police Department, Detective Simmons 305-948-2940 ext. 2834.

