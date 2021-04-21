North Miami Beach Police search for family of young girl found in apartment lobby

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police is seeking the public’s help to find the family of a young girl who was found alone.

Officers said she was found in the lobby of an apartment building on Northeast 169th Street and 22nd Avenue.

If you know who the young girl is or where she is supposed to be, call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

