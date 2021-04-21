North Miami Beach Police reunite young girl with mother after being found alone

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police has located the mother of a young girl who was found alone.

Officers said the child was found in the lobby of an apartment building on Northeast 169th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday.

Hours later, police said the child was reunited with her mother.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is now investigating.

