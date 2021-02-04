North Miami Beach Police locate missing 14-year-old girl

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - UPDATE: Police have located 14-year-old Sofia Montoya. She has since been reunited with her family.

Juvenile has been recovered by Detective Simmons and Detective Webster unharmed and returned home. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZMCTZR1Ild — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) February 4, 2021

Police in North Miami Beach are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The search is on for Sofia Montoya, Thursday.

Police said Montoya was last seen Tuesday morning. She is known to frequent the City of Miami and Miami Beach to visit friends.

Montoya was last seen wearing a turquoise sweatshirt and khaki pants. She was last seen heading west on Northeast 164th Street.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the North Miami Beach Police Department, Detective Simmons 305-948-2940 ext. 2834.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.