North Miami Beach Police hold annual walk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police held their annual walk-a-thon as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

7News cameras captured attendees participating in the walk, Sunday.

October has been designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The proceeds from the walk went to the Safespace Foundation, an organization that provides services and aid to victims and their families.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.