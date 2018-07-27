North Miami Beach officer fired after allegedly kicking pregnant woman in the stomach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Police officer has been fired, just one day after she was arrested for kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.

“Due to Ms. Ambar Pacheco’s recent off-duty actions, her employment with the City of North Miami Beach has been terminated effective immediately,” Police Chief William Hernandez said in a statement.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from @myNMBPolice regarding the arrest of Ms. Ambar Pacheco:

Chief William Hernandez — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 27, 2018

According to Miami Beach Police, North Miami Beach officer Ambar Pacheco was off duty when she was arrested in Miami Beach Wednesday.

In a police report, the victim said Pacheco struck her in the stomach. The expecting mother was eight months pregnant and had a due date of Aug. 4.

Police said the victim went into premature labor following the beating. The victim’s boyfriend, Joseph Predulus, welcomed his child alongside his girlfriend Evony and described the birth.

“It was stressful because I had to go through it,” said Predulus. “Luckily, we had got her to Mount Sinai just in time because it only took seven minutes for the labor.”

Despite the brutal attack, baby Joe appears to be healthy and is expected to be OK.

