North Miami Beach officer arrested for kicking pregnant woman

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach officer has been arrested for kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach.

According to Miami Beach Police, North Miami Beach officer Ambar Pacheco was arrested in Miami Beach Wednesday. In a police report, the victim said Pacheco struck her in the stomach.

The arrest report states that there was an altercation between Pacheco and the victim’s boyfriend. The officer told police that the victim’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face, and then Pacheco began kicking the woman.

It’s unclear if Pacheco was in uniform at the time.

The officer has been charged with aggravated battery.

