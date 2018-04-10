North Miami Beach mayor pleads guilty to campaign finance violations

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach’s mayor has resigned from office after he pleaded guilty to campaign violation charges.

Mayor George Vallejo avoided jail time, but prosecutors said he will be on probation for 18 months. During the first 90 days of his probation, he will be on house arrest.

Vallejo has also agreed to complete 500 hours of community service, and he is not allowed to seek elective office during his probation.

This all comes after Vallejo pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of violating campaign finance laws.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s Public Corruption Task Force conducted an investigation surrounding the the 2015 North Miami Beach City elections and filed charges against Vallejo.

Investigators said Vallejo directed a family member to create a political committee, solicited donations for his unopposed re-election campaign and then funneled money through other businesses that he also formed or owned. That money was then mostly spent on his own personal expenses.

Vallejo also was directed to write an apology letter to the City of North Miami Beach which reads:

“Dear Friends and Neighbors,

It has been an honor to serve the residents of North Miami Beach as your Mayor since 2011. As proud as I am of our achievements, I am equally sorry for the events that bring me to court today. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the citizens of North Miami Beach and look forward to putting this matter behind me. I will always have a great love for our City and optimism for its future. Thank you, my friends. May God Bless you.”

Vallejo’s term wasn’t set to expire until 2019.

