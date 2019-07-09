North Miami Beach intersection reopens following officer-involved crash

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened an intersection in North Miami Beach after, they said, a driver struck a police cruiser.

According to investigators, the driver of a dark colored sedan T-boned a North Miami Beach Police cruiser at the corner of Northeast 19th Avenue and 163rd Street, just after 3 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a black sedan with heavy front-end damage could be seen next to the marked SUV.

The collision took place several blocks away from the North Miami Beach Police Department building.

It remains unclear whether any of the drivers sustained injuries or whether the driver of the sedan will face charges.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.