NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a house in North Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northeast 154th Street and 19th Court.

According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen of the house, which has multiple efficiencies in the back.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able to respond quickly and extinguish it,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Michael Eng. “Again, because of the high number of efficiencies, we needed additional resources to conduct the searches. but we determined that they were all clear.”

Only one person was home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

