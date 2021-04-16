North Miami Beach homeowner believes he was robbed twice by same burglar

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach homeowner believes his property has been burglarized twice in the past year by the same crook, and he shared video in hopes of catching him.

Pastor Sergio Iglesias said his home, along the 1600 block of Northeast 173rd Street, has been hit twice by the same man.

“He’s just so nonchalant,” Iglesias said. “He goes looking through the yards and seeing what he can steal.”

According to neighbors, the man scans yards and alleyways to find items to steal. In April 2020, one family chased after the burglar and struck him with a board before he fled the area.

On March 3, 2020, a surveillance camera at Iglesias’ home captured the man stealing a bicycle.

“He kind of looked at it, saw that there was no one home,” Iglesias said. “I look at his demeanor. I watch the videos over and over again. I don’t know. It looks like he’s shopping around.”

The pastor received an alert from his surveillance system on Thursday, over a year after the first burglary. He said the same person was in the backyard taking a look around.

“I called my wife, and I said, ‘Babe, there’s a guy in the back. Be careful,'” Iglesias said. “This is where he looked behind, and this is the camera that saw him.”

The camera then captured the man wheeling the homeowner’s barbecue grill to the back alley, where, Iglesias believes, his car was waiting.

“The guy is constantly looking through these alleys,” Iglesias said.

The pastor is afraid that if the man is not caught, the next angry homeowner may be armed with a deadly weapon.

“My fear and my concern is that he’s going to run into the wrong individual, and he’s going to be shot and killed,” Iglesias said.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

