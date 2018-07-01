NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach home was destroyed after an electrical fire sparked, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the started in the garage of the residence, located near Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue.

Crews responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

The house was left uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

No injuries were reported.

