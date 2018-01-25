North Miami Beach educator announced as Miami-Dade Schools’ Teacher of the Year

MIAMI (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach educator recognized for her dedication in the classroom is now in the running to be the best in the state.

Molly Winters Diallo has been selected as Miami-Dade Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

“I’m so grateful because this is such a huge honor to represent Miami-Dade County Public Schools and represent my region,” said Diallo.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Miami Convention Center, Thursday.

“This is the Oscars, the Grammys, the Emmys and the Nobel Prize all coming together to celebrate the most inspirational teacher in Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “It’s probably the best night for education in our community.”

Diallo has been teaching a variety of advanced placement and honors classes at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High since 2009.

Her goal as an educator is to empower students to achieve their dreams and make a difference.

“Help them to understand their power and their value and that they have the ability to make an impact on our world,” said Diallo.

Diallo began her teaching career in the U.S. Virgin Islands, then earned a master’s degree in Boston before she moved to South Florida.

She said teaching is not just her passion, it’s in her blood.

“I grew up in a family of educators. My mom and dad were both teachers for their entire careers,” said Diallo. “Having taught for 20 years, I can say that really I can’t imagine doing something more fulfilling than teaching.”

Diallo, the social studies department chair, faced some tough competition to become teacher of the year.

She edged out E.S. Reeves Elementary teacher Aaron Taylor, Cope Center North’s Judy Rodriguez and Florida City Elementary’s Katina Perry-Birts.

