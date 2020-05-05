North Miami Beach day care center reopens with new restrictions

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach day care center has reopened its doors to children with limited hours and with a limited capacity to help parents who are healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

After receiving a lot of calls for help from families who are first responders and essential workers, Richard Ortero and his wife opened up Aventura Learning Center, their day care center.

“We are open for the community, and they’re welcome to come,” Ortero said.

The child care center reopened Tuesday to a limited amount of children under limited hours. Before it did, a deep clean of the campus was done, including the playground, furniture, classrooms and high traffic areas.

Children are required to wear masks, and their temperatures are taken when they arrive and leave. Parents are not allowed inside.

Ortero said they are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department guidelines.

“Once we close at 2, we will be thoroughly sanitizing the building for the next day,” Ortero said. “That’s why we’re closing early.”

Priscilla Tubio is one of the parents who are relieved that Ortero has opened up the day care center.

“It’s helping a lot,” Tubio said. “I work in Coral Gables in a hardware store, so I needed some help. They took a lot of precautions. They’re not taking a nap. We’re not bringing back and forth the backpack. They made a mask today, so I’m really confident with them. They’re really, really good.”

The day care opening will be a helping hand for parents and families who are helping others get through the pandemic.

Aventura Learning Center is one of several hundred day care centers across South Florida open for front line workers. The center is offering free tuition to their families, and some other day care centers are doing the same.

