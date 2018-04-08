North Miami Beach cop investigated over alleged Parkland student remarks

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Police officer is under investigation for allegedly making troubling claims about survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the SunSentinel, in a Facebook post, North Miami Beach Police Officer Ericson Harrell, called the students who have led a call for change in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre “paid actors.”

As it turns out, Harrell attended police academy with the father of Cameron Kasky, one of these student activists.

This is not the first time these students have been targeted with conspiracy theories. In the days after the shooting, internet users claimed to have proof that David Hogg was a “crisis actor.”

Hogg has made light of those claims in several TV interviews.

Meanwhile, Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin, who helped spearhead the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. on March 24, took to Twitter on Saturday to address the law enforcer.

To Ericson Harrell, North Miami police officer, come watch me speak today at Miami Dade College! I’m a real high schooler fighting for something I believe in…definitely not an actor 🙂 @NorthMiamiPD https://t.co/lb3elWphTS — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.