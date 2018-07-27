North Miami Beach Commissioner held on $35K bond for bribery charges

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Commissioner made a second appearance in court Friday.

A judge ordered Commissioner Frantz Pierre be held on a $35,000 bond after he was charged with bribery, money laundering and grand theft.

Investigators said Pierre offered his commission vote in exchange for money to the owner of Dean’s Gold Strip Club, who was trying to renew a business license.

