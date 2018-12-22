North Miami Beach business owner fatally shot; gunman at large

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who, they said, fatally gunned down a business owner at a North Miami Beach shopping plaza as he was leaving work, leaving a community heartbroken.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the shooting along West Dixie Highway near Northeast 153rd Street, early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the victim, identified by friends as Nathan Julien, was shot and killed when he was getting off work.

His friends believe Julien was targeted.

“I believe they tried to rob him because he usually gets off at this time, and he usually has the money in his hand,” said a friend who asked not to be identified, “so I believe at this time that they knew that he had some money on him, and that’s probably why they shot him.”

Loved ones who showed up at the scene described Julien as a devoted family man who worked seven days a week to provide for his wife and three children who live in Haiti.

“He’s a very, very, very good guy. I can tell you, he’s a very good brother,” said the victim’s friend.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured an employee cleaning up debris after the scene had been cleared.

As police continue their investigation, those who knew Julien are urging the community to come forward with information that can lead detectives to the gunman.

“Please report the person. Report that person,” said the victim’s friend.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

