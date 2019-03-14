North Lauderdale teen allegedly kills girlfriend’s dog because she didn’t come home on time

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale teen made a court appearance accused of killing his girlfriend’s dog because she didn’t come home at a certain time.

Lawrence Graham faced a judge Thursday after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said he allegedly killed a 1-year-old Shih Tzu because he was mad at his girlfriend.

According to BSO, Graham, 19, gave his 16-year-old girlfriend the puppy last year, which she named Jordan.

“He started texting her, calling her for her to come home,” BSO Detective Sira Arroyo said. “This is a heinous crime that he did this to this poor dog that’s a year old. Also, I mean, it’s a small puppy he eventually ended up killing. Thank God she didn’t come home ’cause who knows what he would’ve done to her.”

According to a police report, Graham texted his girlfriend, “U got til 1030 if u not here by then I swear 4 God I’ll finnish Jordan off.”

The report stated Graham kicked and choked the dog and put its body in a bag while still alive.

“He then placed the dog next to the front door with a towel over it, flowers next to the dog, with the dog’s collar, and a note that read, ‘Coulda made it RIP Jordan,'” the report said.

“She was devastated by the fact that her puppy had been killed,” Arroyo said.

Graham’s mother, who has been dealing with health issues, appeared in court as the 19-year-old faced the judge. She wanted the judge to know that she raised her son better than this.

“Good morning, Lawrence,” Graham’s mother said. “After they told me what you did, you hurt me so bad.”

After seeing his mother, Graham walked away.

Graham remains behind bars and faces several charges of animal cruelty.

