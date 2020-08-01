North Lauderdale quadplex deemed unsafe after roof begins leaking

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale quadplex has been deemed unsafe after its roof started leaking due to passing storms from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Video taken from inside of the structure on Southwest 73rd Avenue showed plaster hanging from the ceiling, Saturday.

Three units in total were damaged due to the storm, officials said.

Residents inside of the units said they saw a leak in the morning, and the ceiling collapsed seconds later.

“There’s damage to the furniture,” a woman said. “There’s damage to the TV wall unit. My computer had to be moved, and it’s also tracking to the bedroom. My father, he’s diabetic, and he has kidney disease, and he has to be at dialysis that’s near here, and unfortunately, we can’t even stay here. We have the pandemic to worry about, and everything now starts going on as you know with the world, and now, we have to worry about somewhere to stay tonight.”

No injuries were reported, but residents said they are looking for a place to stay the night.

