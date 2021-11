NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a North Lauderdale teen.

Dimitri Roberts, 16, was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Coconut Creek High School.

He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and a pair of dark Adidas.

The teen is on the autism spectrum.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

